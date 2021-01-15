Safety Camera Scotland will deploy its first electric powered safety camera van across Edinburgh at a small number of locations where injury collisions have been recorded or where a significant number of vehicles are exceeding the speed limit.

Safety cameras aim to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

Photo Safety Camera Scotland

The deployment of the electric van will aim to improve driver behaviour and speed limit compliance at these locations. At the same time it will respond to the climate emergency by helping to improve local air quality whilst also tackling noise pollution.

The vehicle has cost approximately £53,000 which includes a £39,190 investment through the Scottish Government’s Switched on Fleets initiative.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “I’m pleased to see that the first fully electric speed camera van has been deployed on Scotland’s roads. Decarbonising the public sector fleet is an important part of our response to the climate emergency, as we work to meet legally binding targets established through the most ambitious climate legislation anywhere in the world.

“This step by Safety Cameras Scotland directly supports our newly updated Climate Change Plan, in addition to our Programme for Government commitment to phase out the use of petrol and diesel cars and vans from the public sector fleet by 2025.”

East Safety Camera Unit Manager, Eric Dunion said: “The electric safety camera van will be deployed at sites across Edinburgh where there is an identified issue with speed in order to encourage improved driver behaviour and compliance with the posted speed limit. I am pleased that by taking measures which aim to further enhance road safety, we can also play a part in fighting climate change and making Edinburgh a more pleasant environment for those living and working in the city”

Like this: Like Loading...