Hibs are delighted to announce that the club have donated the match sponsorship of Saturday’s showdown with Kilmarnock to the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation in celebration of Lewis Stevenson’s 500th appearance for the club.

The sponsorship of the match will promote the good work HSF have done in the community, creating opportunities for less privileged children to support Hibs.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St MIrren Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ defender, Lewis Stevenson, warms up Credit: Ian Jacobs

HSF are a Scottish Registered Charity formed in May 2019 with the initial funding for HSF being provided by donations from club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson as part of the proceeds from their respective Testimonial Years. Funding thereafter has continued with a wide range of initiatives and fundraising events.

The purpose of HSF is primarily youth related with a view to assisting less privileged children. HSF is self-funded and in its first year donated in excess of £50,000 to worthy causes.

Greg McEwan, Head of Marketing and Brand Partnerships said: “As part of the celebration of Lewis’ 500th appearance we wanted to highlight some of the great work he has contributed to through the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation as he is far more than just a legend on the pitch.

“Lewis is one of the most humble men I’ve met in the game and does so much for the community and he is a phenomenal ambassador for our club. Offering HSF the sponsorship of the match on Saturday to promote the good work they have done in the community, creating opportunities for less privileged children to have the opportunity to support our club and was the least we could do.”

The matchday show, The Match, will feature a behind the scenes insight into Lewis’ time at the club, as well as a live link up with HSF Ambassador, Grant Stott at half time to hear about what the HSF have been doing recently.

Graeme Cadger Chairman and Trustee of HSF added: “We thank the club for their kind donation of Match Sponsorship, which will help raise awareness of HSF as well as recognising Lewis’s 500 appearances. We look forward to growing HSF with some exciting initiatives to be announced in the near future.”

To celebrate Lewis 500th appearance milestone, HSF are giving away a limited edition signed pair of ‘LS500 boots’ – to enter follow HSF Twitter which is @hanlonstevenson and Retweet LS500 Boots Competition tweet.

Like this: Like Loading...