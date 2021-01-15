Badgers continue to suffer persecution: from setts being dug out to badger baiting, which can cause horrific injuries and death to both badger and dogs.

Police Scotland are working with partners including Scottish Badgers to deliver our year-long commitment to raise awareness of the six priorities of wildlife crime – phase two is looking at badger persecution.

It’s a criminal offence to disturb a badger in its sett or to interfere with their setts.

Keep your eyes open, if you suspect something report it.

