One of Scotland’s largest housing providers is calling on artists, or would-be artists, to get creative to help celebrate its golden anniversary after 50 years in the business.

Anyone in Edinburgh is encouraged to put pen to paper to help design a new logo for Bield Housing & Care, a housing provider with eight developments in the area.

The competition deadline is 24 January, with the winner set to be announced on the 29 January on Bield’s social media channels, and will be awarded a £100 voucher of their choice.

Elizabeth Peacock, Head of Development and Business Growth at Bield, said: “We are looking forward to engaging with the local communities that Bield operates in across Scotland as we start our anniversary celebrations.

“From small beginnings, Bield has seen unbelievable growth over the years and wants to commemorate 50 years in the sector by hosting a competition to design a new logo.

“We’d encourage people of all ages to get involved and have a bit of fun during a rather difficult and unusual period.

“From staff to customers to local communities we operate in to people who have never heard or dealt with Bield before – we’d love to see a range of creative, out of the box ideas.

“The winning logo will be used on all anniversary materials and the individual behind the design will be awarded with a £100 voucher prize – an exciting incentive to get involved.

“There is not much time until the competition closes so we would encourage those interested in getting involved to get their creative thinking caps on!”

Bield is a registered charity which grew from humble beginnings, starting out with one housing development in Bo’ness.

The charity will celebrate its 50th Anniversary of providing housing services for around 20,000 older people across 23 local authority areas on 17 March with a host of activities throughout the year to celebrate.

All entries should be sent to hello@bield.co.uk before 24 January which is the cut off date.

Bield’s new strategy for property development provides housing solutions – with greater choice and flexibility – to address the needs of the current generation of older people and the next.

