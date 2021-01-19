Tayside police officers are currently investigating a sneak-in theft, and the subsequent theft of a car, from an address in Ross Avenue, Perth, which happened in the early hours of Sunday 17th January.

The car is a black Volvo XC40 which carried the registration SP70KZX when it was taken, and that this may have happened between 3am and 4am.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The car is believed to have been driven to Edinburgh and may have been seen in the Sighthill area of the city, although this has yet to be confirmed.

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0690 of 17th January.

