Police have urged Delivery Drivers and Couriers working in the capital to be vigilant

There have been a few incidents recently whereby unattended vehicles have been stolen.

Photo Police Scotland

Here are a few tips to help prevent this from happening to you:

Don’t leave engines running or vehicles unlocked

Remove keys & lock the doors whenever the vehicle is left unattended

Secure your vehicle every time, no matter how short your stop will be

Park in a well-lit area, close to your delivery destination

Drive with the doors locked

Use alarms & anti-theft systems

Be aware of your surroundings

