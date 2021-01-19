Police have urged Delivery Drivers and Couriers working in the capital to be vigilant
There have been a few incidents recently whereby unattended vehicles have been stolen.
Here are a few tips to help prevent this from happening to you:
Don’t leave engines running or vehicles unlocked
Remove keys & lock the doors whenever the vehicle is left unattended
Secure your vehicle every time, no matter how short your stop will be
Park in a well-lit area, close to your delivery destination
Drive with the doors locked
Use alarms & anti-theft systems
Be aware of your surroundings