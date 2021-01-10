Police Scotland are hosting an online recruitment event on Thursday 28th January, 6.30pm – 8pm, via Microsoft Teams.

The event will be aimed at BME communities and will last for 90-minutes.

Those attending will learn of the recruitment process, the training, the role of a police officer and the endless opportunities for those who embark on this career path.

Police Scotland are aware that the diversity of our communities is increasing all the time and recognise the importance of the public being able to relate to officers

To reserve a space email:- recruitmentpositiveactionteam@scotland.pnn.police.uk providing a name and contact number.

Applicants are also requested to join the Police Scotland closed Facebook page at Police Scotland Positive Action.

