Hibs face a trip to Palmerston Park in the third round of this season’s Scottish Cup where they will face Queen of the South while last season’s beaten finalists Hearts will play Stranraer, should they overcome the winner of the tie between Camelon and Brora Rangers.

Edinburgh City will face Forfar Athletic should they beat Airdrieonians.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

Ties will be played on the weekend of 30/31 January and you fans watch two games live on BBC Scotland.

Full draw: Forfar Athletic v Airdrieonians or Edinburgh City; Dundee United v Partick Thistle or Cowdenbeath; Livingston v Stirling Albion or Raith Rovers; Camelon/Brora Rangers or Hearts v Stranraer; Peterhead or Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock; Rangers v Cove Rangers; Celtic v Arbroath or Falkirk; Ross County v Buckie Thistle or Inverness Caledonian Thistle; Queen of the South v Hibernian; Dumbarton or Huntly v Aberdeen; East Fife v Greenock Morton or Dunfermline Athletic; Hamilton Academical v St Mirren; Dundee v St Johnstone; Elgin City or Ayr United v Keith or Clyde; Formartine United or Annan Athletic v Motherwell; Fraserburgh v Nairn County or Montrose.

