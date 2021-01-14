Just over 500 motorists were reported for drink drug drive offences during the annual festive drink drug drive campaign.

During the festive drink and drug drive campaign, which ran between December 1st 2020 and January 3rd 2021, Police Scotland officers carried out 4013 roadside tests. Overall, 508 drivers were detected for drink/drug offences.

ACC Mark Williams

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said “It is extremely disappointing to see that people are still willing to take the risk and drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

ACC Williams continued: “The current pandemic has seen a decrease in the number of vehicles on the road, however our campaign to improve road safety has been as important as ever and was focussed and intelligence led.

“Once again this year, a number of drivers were reported to us by colleagues, friends or family members and I wish to thank everyone who had the courage to report drink or drug drivers and I ask that you continue to report concerning driving behaviour to us. This information helps our officers to act quickly to stop drivers who are under the influence before they kill or seriously injure someone.

“We will continue to take action against those who selfishly put others at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “It is disappointing that some people are selfish and irresponsible by taking drugs or alcohol before getting behind the wheel of a car – putting themselves as well as other road users and officers at risk.

“I commend those who took steps to report individuals they suspected of drink or drug-driving to the police. It can be a difficult decision to make but it is the right decision and they can take comfort from knowing that they perhaps prevented somebody being seriously injured or killed in a collision.

“The laws are in place to keep everyone on Scotland’s roads safe and it is the responsibility of all individual motorists to adhere to them. Police officers will continue to tackle those they suspect to be committing driving offences.”

Breakdown of results:

· 4013 roadside screening tests for drink and drugs carried out during the campaign

· 437 roadside drug screening tests carried out

· 508 people detected for drink/drug offences

· Of the 508 detected, 28 drivers were caught the morning after drinking

Like this: Like Loading...