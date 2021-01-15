A partnership just before Christmas between ECEC (Edinburgh City Electrical Contractors) and Cyrenians (Homeless Charity) Scotland ensured that two families were able to cook their Christmas dinners.

ECEC (Edinburgh City Electrical Contractors), is a small but growing electrical company, based in Leith, and they did not hesitate to offer their services to Cyrenians, the Edinburgh-based homeless charity which tackles the causes and consequences of homelessness across Scotland, when trying to get two electric ovens installed, all just before Christmas.

A spokesperson for ECEC told us what happened: “In the busy run up to Christmas ECEC were contacted by Kevin Balfour, Housing First Support Worker from Cyrenians asking if we could possibly install two electric ovens in two properties. These homes had been found for two homeless families just before Christmas. Whilst we were very busy with no real capacity to fulfil this request our Managing Director, Wayne Archibald, stepped up and said that he would be more than happy to install the electric cookers and help out these two families who now had a home in time for Christmas.

“We contacted Keith back immediately to say without hesitation that we would help and support his request and arranged to visit the properties and undertake the install. Also to Kevin’s delight we said that we would not charge for these installations and we would undertake the installation as soon as needed and agreed to work with Keith to ensure we met his timelines.”

Wayne Archibald said: “It’s the small things that make a big difference in our community and we will continue to support Cyrenians where we can.”

Kevin Balfour of Cyrenians told The Edinburgh Reporter: “I would just like to thank Lynda and Wayne from ECEC for all their kindness and help just before Christmas in the fitting of two Electric cookers into the two flats. The two gentlemen were in Temporary Accommodation last year, and this year were in their own Tenancies. This kindness allowed these two gentlemen to not only be able to cook their own Christmas dinner for the first time ever it allowed them to enjoy Christmas Day for the first time in a very long time.”

