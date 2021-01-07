A property sales consultant has been given a more unusual first assignment – to help sell his old high school’s classrooms.

Nicholas Levinson, 37, a former pupil of Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh, attended classes while the school was based in its former home, the early 20th century building at Viewforth and one of the city’s most prized school buildings – which has been renovated into 87 apartments.

Now, thanks to working with CALA Homes (East), which is behind Boroughmuir’s renovation, the Edinburgh native has a rare chance to revisit his youth, each and every day he works from the on-site sales office and show apartment.

While protecting and subtly enhancing the impressive exterior to the Grade B-listed building, the developer is transforming the former classrooms inside into a range of one to four bedroom mezzanine apartments.

Nick, who now lives in Trinity with his partner said: “When I take people around the different properties and tell them I was a pupil here, they usually ask me straight away which classroom or part of the building an apartment is. The transformation is incredible, it’s just so different on the inside to what it was when it was a school – it’s nice to see the building in its best light now.

“One of my favourite plots so far is Plot 75 on the top floor, as it has huge vaulted ceilings beyond six metres and original feature beams. It was formerly a chemistry classroom. You’d never believe what it’s become.”

Nick is also keenly awaiting to see inside Plots 86 and 87 when they are completed, which will become two four-bedroom apartments and the largest properties at Boroughmuir. They are being built in a space that was the old school library.

Nick added: “I’ve had a couple of old classmates contact me, the building is quite well known in Edinburgh so there’s been a lot of buzz and excitement around it. The feedback we’re getting from clients and visitors has been excellent, they’re amazed at how the architect has ambitiously used the space and how bright and

spacious the properties feel.

“The apartments themselves are so impressive, with high spec and the city views from some of the homes on the second floor are something else – I spent many hours daydreaming, looking out those windows!

“Coming back has been quite nostalgic, seeing what we are achieving with the refurbishment has been really nice on a personal level. It’s also great to see the area of Bruntsfield has changed as well – it is now one of the city’s hotspots for independent shops, restaurants and bars – it’s certainly not the area it was when I was at school.”

Boroughmuir is regarded as one of the Scottish capital’s most prized school buildings, constructed pre-WWI between 1911 and 1914.

The Grade B-listed building is the innovative creation of renowned architect John Alexander Carfrae and was notably one of the first in Edinburgh to use a steel frame for architecture.

Each of the Boroughmuir apartments comes with lift access, allocated parking with access to electric vehicle charging points and access to a private residents’ courtyard.

