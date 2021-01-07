Police appealing to identify owners of garden ornaments found in the Musselburgh area

On 8 November, 2020, a large number of garden ornaments were recovered by police with the assistance of a member of the public.

They are thought to have been stolen from gardens in the Musselburgh area.

Police are keen to reunite them with their owners and believe that some may have sentimental value.

Please click here to see the ornaments: View the complete list of the garden ornament photos

If you recognise an item, please contact PC Kevin Hughes at Musselburgh Community Policing Team via 101.

