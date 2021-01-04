A police investigation is underway after a body was discovered in water at a quarry at West Granton Road earlier today.

Officers were contacted around 11am this morning and are currently attempting to identify the person and establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

It has not been reported at this time whether the body is that of a male or female.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Monday, 4 January, a body was discovered in water at a quarry at West Granton Road.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries at the scene and work is ongoing to establish the circumstances and identity.”

Further updates are expected later today.

