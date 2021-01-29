The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
Cabinet Secretary Jeane Freeman and Chief Nursing Officer Professor McQueen are conducting the briefing today on the day when over 6,000 deaths have been recorded under the daily measurement.
The statistics in Scotland as at 29 January 2021 are shown below
As at 24 January, 7,902 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
|Date
|Newly reported cases
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19
|People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases of Covid-19
|Number of first vaccinations
|29 January 2021
|1,155
|147
|5.8%
|70
|144
|1958
|177,688
|515,855
|28 January 2021
|1,201
|150
|29,955
|5.6%
|82
|142
|1938
|176,533
|not yet known
|27 January 2021
|1,330
|135
|26,551
|6.2%
|92
|145
|2,016
|462,092
|26 January 2021
|1.049
|96
|13,819
|9.0%
|87
|149
|2,010
|174,002
|437,900
|25 January 2021
|752
|83
|10.326
|8.6%
|4
|151
|2,016
|172,953
|415,402
|24 January 2021
|1,195
|111
|19,339
|7.4%
|1
|157
|2,011
|172,201
|404,038
|23 January 2021
|1.307
|155
|20,393
|9.3%
|76
|159
|2,085
|171,006
|380,667
|22 January 2021
|1,480
|166
|6.9%
|71
|161
|2,053
|169,699
|358,454
|21 January 2021
|1,636
|182
|27,873
|7%
|89
|161
|2,004
|168,219
|334,871
|20 January 2021
|1,656
|151
|25,476
|7.5%
|92
|156
|2.003
|166,583
|309,909
|19 January 2021
|1,165
|142
|13,193
|11.1%
|71
|150
|1,989
|164,927
|284,582
|18 January 2021
|1,429
|178
|12.3%
|0
|146
|1,959
|163,762
|264,991
|17 January 2021
|1,341
|123
|16,256
|9.5%
|0
|147
|1,918
|162,333
|(224,840)
|16 January 2021
|1,753
|169
|24,314
|8.4%
|78
|145
|1,863
|160,992
|(224,840)
|15 January 2021
|2,160
|262
|7.5%
|61
|141
|1,860
|159,239
|224,840
|14 January 2021
|1,707
|177
|8.3%
|64
|142
|1,829
|157,079
|208,207
|13 January 2021
|1,949
|23,432
|10.2%
|79
|134
|1,794
|155,372
|191,965
|12 January 2021
|1,875
|214
|12.0%
|54
|133
|1,717
|175,942
|11 January 2021
|1,782
|194
|17,730
|11.5%
|1
|126
|1,664
|151,548
|163,377
|10 January 2021
|1,877
|20,968
|10.0%
|3
|123
|1,598
|149,766
|9 January 2021
|1,865
|26,352
|8.7%
|93
|109
|1,596
|147,889
|8 January 2021
|2,309
|237
|31,444
|8.1%
|93
|102
|1,530
|146,024
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|6 January 2021
|2.039
|164
|21,101
|10.5%
|68
|95
|1,384
|141,066
|5 January 2021
|2,529
|322
|18,336
|14.8%
|11
|93
|1,347
|139,027
|around 100,000
|4 January 2021
|1,905
|13,810
|15.0%
|3 January 2021
|2,464
|17,328
|15.2%
|134,593
|2 January 2021
|2,137
|21,451
|10.8%
|1 January 2021
|2,539
|28,313
|9.7%
|31 December 2020
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|30 December 2020
|2,045
|19,722
|11.3%
|43
|69
|1,133
|29 December 2020
|1,895
|14,179
|14.4%
|7
|65
|1,092
|28 December 2020
|967
|8,819
|12.2%
|27 December 2020
|92,188
|24 December 2020
|1,314
|27,872
|5.3%
|43
|56
|1,008
|23 December 2020
|1,190
|47
|56
|1,025
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 7,448 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 17 January 2021.
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.