The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed parliament before First Minister’s Questions.

The statistics in Scotland as at 28 January 2021 are shown below

As at 24 January 2021 7,902 deaths have been recorded by National Records of Scotland, of people who have tested positive, but there is the usual caveat on the number of deaths over the weekend when registry offices are closed.

DateNewly reported casesCases in LothianNew positive testsTest positivity rateNewly reported deathsIntensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19 People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19Total number of cases of Covid-19Number of first vaccinations
28 January 20211,2015.6%821421938not yet known
27 January 20211,33013526,5516.2%921452,016462,092
26 January 20211.0499613,8199.0%871492,010174,002437,900
25 January 20217528310.3268.6%41512,016172,953415,402
24 January 20211,19511119,3397.4%11572,011172,201404,038
23 January 20211.30715520,3939.3%761592,085171,006380,667
22 January 20211,4801666.9%711612,053169,699358,454
21 January 20211,63618227,8737%891612,004168,219334,871
20 January 20211,65615125,4767.5%921562.003166,583309,909
19 January 20211,16514213,19311.1%711501,989164,927284,582
18 January 20211,42917812.3%01461,959163,762264,991
17 January 20211,34112316,2569.5%01471,918162,333(224,840)
16 January 20211,75316924,3148.4%781451,863160,992(224,840)
15 January 20212,1602627.5%611411,860159,239224,840
14 January 20211,7071778.3%641421,829157,079208,207
13 January 20211,94923,43210.2%791341,794155,372191,965
12 January 20211,87521412.0%541331,717175,942
11 January 20211,78219417,73011.5%11261,664151,548163,377
10 January 20211,87720,96810.0%31231,598149,766
9 January 20211,86526,3528.7%931091,596147,889
8 January 20212,30923731,4448.1%931021,530146,024
7 January 20212,64935711.3%781001,467143,715
6 January 20212.03916421,10110.5%68951,384141,066
5 January 20212,52932218,33614.8%11931,347139,027around 100,000
4 January 20211,90513,81015.0%
3 January 20212,46417,32815.2%134,593
2 January 20212,13721,45110.8%
1 January 20212,53928,3139.7%
31 December 20202,62228,29510.1%68701,174
30 December 2020 2,04519,72211.3%43691,133
29 December 20201,89514,17914.4%7651,092
28 December 20209678,81912.2%
27 December 202092,188
24 December 20201,31427,8725.3%43561,008
23 December 20201,19047561,025
16 December 20206895.9%38491,03118,644

According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 7,448 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 17 January 2021.

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

Stay At Home Guidance

To minimise the risk of spreading the virus, you must stay at home as much as possible. By law, in a level 4 area, you can only leave your home (or garden) for an essential purpose.
There is a list of examples of reasonable excuses below. Although you can leave home for these purposes, you should stay as close to home as possible. Shop on-line or use local shops and services wherever you can. Travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way. To minimise the risk of spread of Coronavirus it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel.
Examples of reasonable excuses to go out:
for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.
for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study.
for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.
to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home.
for healthcare, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents.
for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.
to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home:
services provided to victims (such as victims of crime),
social-care services,
accessing day care centres,
services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions,
services provided to victims (including victims of crime),
asylum and immigration services and interviews,
waste or recycling services,
to provide care, assistance, support to or respite for a vulnerable person
to provide or receive emergency assistance.
to participate in or facilitate shared parenting.
to visit a person in an extended household.
to meet a legal obligation including satisfying bail conditions, to participate in legal proceedings, to comply with a court mandate in terms of sentence imposed or to register a birth.
for attendance at court including a remote jury centre, an inquiry, a children’s hearing, tribunal proceedings or to resolve a dispute via Alternative Dispute Resolution.
for essential animal welfare reasons, such as exercising or feeding a horse or going to a vet.
local outdoor recreation, sport or exercise, walking, cycling, golf, or running that starts and finishes at the same place (which can be up to 5 miles from the boundary of your local authority area) as long as you abide by the rules on meeting other households
to attend a marriage ceremony or registration of a civil partnership.
to attend a funeral or for compassionate reasons which relate to the end of a person’s life. This includes gatherings related to the scattering or interring of ashes, a stone setting ceremony and other similar commemorative events.
if you are a minister of religion or worship leader, for the purposes of leading an act of worship (broadcast or online), conducting a marriage or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral.
to donate blood.
for activities in connection with moving home (including viewing a property), or for activities in connection with the maintenance, purchase, sale, letting, or rental of residential property that the person owns or is otherwise responsible for. Travelling for the purposes of undertaking essential work on a property other than your main residence should not be used as a pretext for a holiday. You should not stay longer than for the length of time required to undertake the necessary work.
to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm.
for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event.
to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a person to a medical appointment.
to register or vote in a Scottish or UK Parliament, Local Government or overseas election or by-election, including on behalf of someone else by proxy
to visit a person detained in prison, young offenders institute, remand centre, secure accommodation or other place of detention.

Meeting Outdoors
You can only meet people from another household outdoors and in indoor public spaces for certain reasons, such as for work, to join your extended household, for sport, exercise, social interaction or to provide care and support for a vulnerable person. This can include providing emotional support for someone whose wellbeing is at risk, including for those who are isolated because of disability or a caring situation. Read Coronavirus (COVID-19): advice for unpaid carers
Up to 2 people from 2 separate households can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.
Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people permitted to gather outdoors.
Children under 12 do not need to maintain physical distance from others indoors or outdoors.
The members of an individual or extended household can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.
Those at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus (including those who had been shielding, people 70 and over, people who are pregnant and people with an underlying medical condition) should strictly follow the physical distancing guidance.

