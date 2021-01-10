Doses will be administered at over 1,000 GP practices and community centres.

The Scottish Government has announced that many more people will receive the first dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine in GP practices and community vaccination centres all over Scotland from Monday.

The vaccine, approved for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on 30 December, has already been given to people in primary care settings in NHS Tayside, Lothian, Orkney and Highland.

First doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will now start to be administered in doctor’s practices and community centres in the rest of Scotland this week.

Scotland has an allocation of 533,640 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in January. These doses are available for local order and delivery to the different parts of Scotland during this month. Those aged 80 years and over will be invited to attend for vaccination by their local NHS Board or GP practice via a letter or by phone.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said:“The delivery of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is a major development for the biggest vaccination programme we have ever delivered. I would like to thank everyone involved for their continued efforts to ensure the pace of the programme continues. Next week I will update parliament with further logistical detail of the vaccination programme.

“We have over 1,100 vaccination sites, including over 750 GP practices with a growing core of over 3000 trained vaccinators to deliver the vaccine. When it is your turn to be vaccinated you will be contacted by your local health board and I urge you to please take up the offer. Please do not contact your GP but wait for your letter or phone call. And please remember that when the time comes for your second dose, it is crucial you get it as this is vital for longer term protection and to complete the course.

“As ever, we are dependent on the vaccine supply and we continue to explore all possible options to speed up the delivery of all vaccine and bring forward timescales where possible.

“This work, alongside our expanded testing strategy, rigorously complying with restrictions where we live and adhering to the public health guidance, is essential to protect those most at risk and minimise further impact on the NHS and social care services.”

