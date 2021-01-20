There are several competing bids to rent empty premises in West Granton from the council.

These will be considered and decided upon on Thursday by the council’s Finance & Resources Committee.

The four bids are all very different, and in money terms are extremely different, ranging from a peppercorn rent of £1 per annum to £31,000 per annum.

The Edinburgh Reporter understands that the council is leaning towards renting for the highest return as they are probably obliged to do under councils’ Best Value principles.

But the council has also recently signed off on its Poverty Commission report meaning that they have to take action where they can to alleviate poverty.

Two out of three of the bidders are organisations which aim to provide food for those who need it.

It is open to question whether any of the other organisations can actually achieve their charitable purposes due to the current lockdown restrictions.

It is allowed for charities to produce and provide food to those in need, but not to gather for purposes such as arts or even at this point religious education.

Councillors will determine what is to happen to the building tomorrow beginning at 10am. Watch the webcast here.

We have searched for all these organisations on social media and have found the Al-Huda Trust Edinburgh here.

Empty Kitchens Full Hearts are on Facebook and Twitter.

They set out their stall today on a day when they provided 1,123 people with enough food to last all day. That is the most they have ever had to provide during their seven day service.

Tomorrow is an exciting day for our movement! @Edinburgh_CC Finance & Resource Committee will sit for the first time in 2021 to discuss our application for our first permanent site. With projected demand for 2,000,000 meals in 2021 a solid base of operations is sorely needed! 1/2 — Empty Kitchens (@EmptyKitchens) January 20, 2021

