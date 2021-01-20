Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers wish to speak to in connection with assaults in the Meadows area of Edinburgh.

A number of women were approached separately by a man between 10.30pm and 11.30 pm on Monday, 11 January, 2021, when they were walking in the area close to Melville Drive.

A man, described as Asian, aged 20 to 30-years-old, about 5ft 7 ins to 5ft 9 ins and of a skinny build, wearing a dark slim-fit puffer style jacket, was seen at the time.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “A number of women were approached by a man who assaulted them and we believe the man shown in these images can help with our enquiries.

“Officers are also keen to speak to anyone may have seen the man walking towards the city centre or near Argyle Place or who may have dash-cam footage, particularly from driving along Melville Drive at that time of night.

“Anyone who has not spoken to officers already and may be able to help identify the man, or the man himself, can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3502 of 11 January 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

