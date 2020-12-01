There is a yellow weather warning which affects areas skirting around Edinburgh, over Wednesday and Thursday, and of course that might affect us here in the heart of the city.

The City of Edinburgh Council has told us that they are ready for any adverse weather which may take place this week or over the rest of the winter.

Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “As ever, we’re well prepared for whatever winter has to throw at us. We’ve already been out gritting priority routes and our Roads Services teams are on standby with a fleet of gritting lorries and mini-tractors ready to go when needed.

“This year has demonstrated just how resilient we can be and our response to severe weather is no different. Just like in previous years when heavy snow and ice has hit the city, so many individuals and groups have pitched in to help make their communities safe during the Covid crisis. It’s often thanks to these community members’ hard work that ice and snow is cleared from smaller streets, and I hope we will see people continue to make use of local grit bins and look out for their neighbours this winter. This helps us to focus resources on priority routes serving emergency services, vulnerable people and key arterial thoroughfares.”

• 11,000 tonnes of salt stockpiled for use across the city

• 16 new mini-tractors up to last year to cover the priority network of footpaths and cycle routes, which this year are trialling the use of snow clearing brushes for the first time

• 22 gritting lorries

• 75 Edinburgh Roads Services staff working three shifts to treat roads

• 60 staff from across the Council working three shifts to treat priority footways and cycle routes (including customer advisers, social work, facilities, parks, housing, community safety, environmental wardens, project managers, care and support, cemeteries, rangers, IT)

Council Gritter

