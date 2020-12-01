Struggling to find the right gifts for the Hibee in your life? Check out these from the club and their partners and there is sure to be something for everyone with some fantastic savings using selected Hibs’ related codes.

The club’s brand new pop up clubstore at The Gyle has gift ideas for the whole family such as their new bespoke fashion range with a great collection of zoodie’s & track tops: Adult 1875 script Zoodie @ £40, Adult Hibee script track top @ £40, Adult Hibernian Zoodie @ £40

Whether you’re looking to get a head-start on your Christmas shopping or just want to wear your colours with pride, the clubstore team will be happy to welcome you through the door.

Opening Hours – Monday to Friday: 9.30am-6pm. Saturday: 9am-6pm. and Sunday: 10am-6pm.

Eden Mill, the Official Gin Sponsor of Hibernian FC are gifting you 15% off of their online shop. Use code HIBSMAS15 at edenmill.com Code ends midnight on Sunday 13th December, 2020. 🔞 UK only and for the first time, Eden Mill have unveiled a fabulous lineup of Christmas Hampers which promise to delight this festive season. Whether you’re a gin lover or a whisky connoisseur, they’ve got something for everyone.

Bespoke Outline Design have some Officially Licensed Hibernian craft metal products available, ranging from indoor/outdoor wall art, BBQs & fire pits!

ScotlandShop are now offering a wide range of products in the Hibs tartan such as tartan scarves, face masks, caps and more are available from their shop at 10 Queensferry Street, Edinburgh or online at ScotlandShop.com.

25% from every sale goes directly to the club and if you want something special made up they offer a made-to-order service, too.

LUKE 1977 have something for every budget, with gifts under £30, gifts under £50 and gifts under £100 available online. Plus free UK delivery on order over £50.

Check out the range of bespoke phone cases with club partners Phone Cases 3D. They have the full 2020/21 squad as well as bespoke personalised cases to choose from.

Use code ‘HIBS-XMAS20’ for 20% off during the month of December.

The Terrace are a kit and fan culture brand who provide out of the box, fan connective merchandise in football. Casting thoughts back to the years gone by, kit patterns you simply love and those memories that fans hold so close to their hearts.

Looking for the ultimate stocking stuffers for this holiday season or you haven’t made your wishlist yet? Club sponsors MANSCAPED™ are the best in below and above the belt grooming and hygiene.

Get 20% Off + Free Shipping, at Manscaped.com with code HIBERNIAN. Be the ballsiest gift-giver this year with MANSCAPED™.

Looking for posters, Wall arts & murals, The Beautiful Game have you covered with their Hibernian range of wall art, posters and murals, perfect for the kids bedrooms.

Bag a bargain with 20% off with code ‘HIBS20’, valid until the 31st December 2020.

Replica kits are still available in the clubstore and on hiberniandirect.co.uk

