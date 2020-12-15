A woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a flat in Corstorphine during the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were contacted just after 4am and three appliances and a height vehicle attended the scene in Alan Breck Gardens.

Crews extinguished the blaze and made the area safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.11am on Tuesday, December 15 to reports of a fire within a tenement at Alan Breck Gardens, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a height vehicle to the scene, where crews worked to extinguish the fire. There were no reported casualties.

“Firefighters left after making the area safe.”

Like this: Like Loading...