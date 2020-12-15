If your property is not fenced or your fence is in a dilapidated, worn-out or damaged condition, it will be of your best interest to upgrade or purchase a new fence.

Fences are highly beneficial for your housing needs: they add to the aesthetic appeal of your home, protect your privacy while enhancing the security of your perimeter. They can prevent unauthorised access and intrusion into your property. This adds to the security of your family.

Today, there are several fencing options (wrought-iron, wooden, vinyl and composite fences). Homeowners prefer fencing materials that boost their property value while increasing the likelihood of a quick and high-value sale on the real estate market. The composite fence has some features that will enhance the marketability of your home and curb appeal to more than 7-30% alone.

Let’s explore how the new plastic composite fence can improve your property value.

Boost Curb Appeal

Composite fences are beautiful and visually appealing. They can add to your property’s curb appeal. Curb appeal is one way of increasing the value of your home. Your neighbours will have a good impression of you, which is a strength of curb appeal. If you have a fence that is deteriorated by termite attack or is showing signs of rot and rust due to exposure to moisture, it will give prospective homebuyers and neighbours the wrong impression.

Composite fences are not only aesthetically pleasing, with varieties of colours and natural style but have sufficient strength and resilience to withstand harsh weather elements. Unlike wooden fences, they are impervious to termite and moisture exposure. They will continue to have a stylish natural look with low maintenance routines.

Photo by Simon Maage on Unsplash

Enhanced Security

Today’s society is concerned about security more than ever. This is justified because bad elements can be found in every area and location. These people are moved by covetousness and are determined to perpetrate wrongdoings. A composite fence enhances your security; it adds an additional layer of protection for you and your loved ones. While it is true that composite fencing adds to your property’s appearance, it still deters potential trespassers or prowlers, with its solid appearance.

Increased Privacy

Few things matter more these days than privacy. Having a comfortable and refreshing time in the backyard, basking in the warm sunlight, without the prying eyes of others is pure luxury. You can enjoy this by installing a new plastic composite fence. You would not have to worry about passersby gawking at your house. This puts you in charge of your personal space or boundaries.

Durability

Durability is a great feature of the composite fence. This is why so many homeowners prefer composite fences. They want a fencing option that can last over two decades and is impervious to rust, rot, mould, warp, peel, fade, discolouration and pest attack. The new plastic composite fence satisfies that need. It is a long-lasting alternative to wood fencing panels. Because it has superior strength since it is made with recycled plastic and wood. Composite fences can withstand inclement weather elements such as gale, storm, freezing temperature and extreme sunlight.

Low-maintenance

The composite material is very low maintenance. This means you won’t have to invest much effort or resources in maintaining your composite fence. Unlike wood fencing that needs frequent staining, painting and repairs, it does not require a lot of effort and expense. A simple wash with a water hose is what is needed to keep your composite fence neat and beautiful. It neither fades nor loses its colour when exposed to sunlight. Most composite fences cannot crack or warp.

Eco-friendly

We live in an eco-conscious society, meaning consolidated efforts are made to protect the planet and sustain the environment. This makes the composite fencing a viable choice for every home. First, composite material is made of recycled wooden materials, plastics, rice straw etc. This means composite fencing provides the beauty and texture of wood without harming the environment. As long as you use composite material, you wouldn’t have to worry about coming in contact with toxic chemicals found in pesticide or paint. Composite fence is safe for the entire family, including your pets.

Can the addition of composite fence to my house boost its value?

During home improvement or renovation, homeowners are enthusiastic about projects that will increase their home resale value. Composite fencing is one of those projects. The addition of composite fencing to your house will significantly increase your chances of a quick sale. It boosts your home’s curb appeal and adds to its stylishness while not compromising on its high-performance quality.

Like this: Like Loading...