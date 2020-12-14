Police are appealing for information after a teenage cyclist was injured in a crash last night in the south side of the city.

Around 7pm the 15 year-old boy was riding a ‘Just Eat’ bike on Mayfield Gardens, near to the junction of East Mayfield, when a vehicle being driven there collided with the cycle.

It is believed that the driver did not stop and drove off.

The 15 year-old was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh where he was checked over then released.

An investigation is now under way.

Constable Grant Hastie from Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: “We are carrying out enquiries to trace the vehicle involved and to establish more details on this crash. We are gathering and viewing CCTV footage from the local area.

“I would urge the driver concerned or anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash who witnessed this incident take place, or drivers who have dash-cam footage to please contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 2797 of 13 December.”

