Police are appealing for witnesses after a 10-year-old girl was assaulted on West Norton Place around 4pm on Monday, 7 December.

The girl was uninjured and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police Scotland. Photo Martin McAdam

Constable Craig Reid of Edinburgh City Centre Response, said: “West Norton Place is a small cobbled street off Easter Road and the area is usually busy with pedestrians.

“Our enquiries so far suggest a member of the public may have been filming using a mobile phone in the area prior to the incident.

“If this was you then you may have footage which could assist with our enquiries and we would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information about the incident can call 101, quoting incident 2331 of 7 December or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

