Morrisons has added a festive multi-coloured poinsettia to its flower range this December.

The striking and exciting new varieties are a mixture of pink, white and red and aren’t available on any other supermarket shelves.

View of the poinsettias available in the Morrisons flower range this December Photo Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Poinsettias are very much associated with Christmas, featuring star-like leaves and a traditionally bright red colour that is symbolic of the festive season. In December 2019, Morrisons sold over 500,000 plants of the traditional red variety, and expects this to increase this year.

They are known for being incredibly photogenic due to their striking red foliage, and Morrisons tell us the hashtag #poinsettias has over 335,000 posts on Instagram.

The best multi-coloured poinsettia is available in 350 Morrisons stores now and costs £8.

Morrisons is also selling traditional Red Poinsettias for just £3.

Rebecca Ruck, Horticultural Buyer at Morrisons said: “People are increasingly on the lookout for ways to make sure their festive displays and decorations stand out. The new The Best Poinsettias will ensure that customers can have brightly coloured and expressive displays, without breaking the bank.”

Florist Jackie Crickson unveils the different varieties of poinsettias available in the Morrisons flower range this December Photo Matt Alexander/PA Wire

