Former Hibs’ star ‘Super’ John McGinn has signed and extended contract on improved terms which will keep him at the club for the next five-years.

The Scotland international is highly rated by the club and the Villa fans and is widely considered to rank among the best value for money signings in recent years.

Since joining for just £2.75m from Hibs in 2018 he has scored the winner in the Championship play-off final which won Villa promotion back to the Premier League and helped them retain top flight status last season.

McGinn told Aston Villa TV: “It was an easy choice really. I have got a good relationship with everyone here, I think everyone is aware of that.

“We have been talking for a while now and it was an easy conversation, just one that had been parked because we had a lot of games, and a lot of international games.

“With the Newcastle game getting cancelled, it was the perfect time to get it agreed and I am over the moon.

“The fans want people giving 100 per cent every game and I feel I can bring that. We are waiting to have a full Villa Park again.

“I’m fully aware of what it means to play for this club, what the fans want. They want people dying for the jersey and I feel I can bring that.

“On the whole this season has been very positive. We are building something very special here.”

