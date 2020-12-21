Police have issued a second appeal for information to help trace a man one week since he was reported missing from his home in Craigentinny.

Lukasz Machalski (26) was last seen in the West Pilton Drive area around 9pm on Sunday, 13 December. There was a possible sighting of him about 12pm on Monday, 14 December, in the Restalrig area. Lukasz has not been seen or heard of since. There is growing concern for his welfare.

He is described as being 5th 10ins tall, with fair blonde hair which is often shaved. At the time he went missing Lukasz was wearing a grey jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers that are black and gold.

Lukasz is known to have links with Glasgow and may have travelled to the city. He is also familiar with the West Pilton and Restalrig areas of Edinburgh.

Inspector Gordon Duff of Craigmillar Police Station said: “It has now been a week since Lukasz was reported missing and along with his family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are keen to locate him as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen him to contact us immediately. Similarly, if Lukasz is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2653 of 13, December.

