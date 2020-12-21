British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in relation to an incident at Bathgate Railway Station which occurred on Wednesday 18th November 2020, between 1.30pm and 2.05pm hours.

Officers believe that the male shown in the images may have information that can assist them with their investigation and would urge the male shown or any members of the public who recognise him to contact police.

He is described as male, white, 5ft 10- 5ft 11, aged between 28-34 years of age, black baseball cap, black jacket, denim blue jeans, blue face mask, medium build and has a local Scottish accent.

British Transport Police can be contacted by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000091651.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

