Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM today said that Police Scotland’s policing principles and approach have not changed and will not change and officers will demonstrate compassion and empathy and exercise discretion to understand people and help them do the right thing.

He did reiterate however that where there is wilful, persistent or blatant breaches police will continue to act decisively and enforce the law.

He also paid tribute to his officers and staff and their families for their commitment to public service and made a personal plea to the public to continue to support them.

Speaking at the Scottish Government coronavirus briefing earlier he said: “2020 has been a relentless, difficult year. Families across Scotland have suffered illness and tragic bereavement and made significant sacrifices in the collective effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

“I pay tribute to the resilience and forbearance of the people of Scotland, who have demonstrated overwhelming personal responsibility to do the right thing, for the public health imperative.

“Police officers and staff have been a key part of that public health response, explaining the rules and encouraging and enabling the high levels of co-operation we have experienced so far.

“As Chief Constable, I will always be direct with our fellow citizens, the people of Scotland, to whom I feel personally accountable.

“I know and agree the measures have been highly restrictive and at times can be difficult to fully understand. I also know and agree that by necessity the rules have changed often and, at times, quickly, and that this has had enormous impact on people right across Scotland.

“It’s also fair to say the enforcement of these restrictions is not without challenge. That is why I’ve kept our interaction with the public right across Scotland under daily review and why I commissioned additional independent and expert advice to understand the impact of the change in legislation on communities to help us apply the law fairly, firmly and reasonably.

“Our policing principles and approach have not changed and will not change.

“Officers will demonstrate compassion and empathy and exercise discretion to understand people and help them do the right thing.

“Equally, as our communities expect, where there is wilful, persistent or blatant breaches we will continue to act decisively and enforce the law.

“This has already been evident in our very firm position on house gatherings. Such gatherings can have a significant influence on spreading the virus. They are against the law and they should not take place.

“Similarly, following the announcement by the First Minister on Saturday, there can be no doubt that, other than for the most essential journeys, people should not be travelling between Scotland and other parts of the UK.

“Public safety, public health, requires that.

“Additionally, travel restrictions between local authority areas continue to apply, and from Boxing Day these will be increased to a blanket travel ban across the whole of mainland Scotland.

“I remain clear, I do not consider it appropriate, I do not consider it proportionate for officers to establish check points or road blocks to simply enforce these travel restrictions.

“I want to clearly outline, nevertheless, what people can expect from their police service.

“As I announced yesterday, I have authorised a doubling of our operational presence on the roads in the Border country, as well as an increase of patrols across the whole of Scotland.

“As a single national force, we are able to quickly flex our resources and provide the presence required.

“Highly visible patrols proactively deployed on our road networks will deter people who might be considering breaching the coronavirus travel restrictions.

“I underlined at a previous briefing the devastating consequences drink and drug driving has had across many generations in Scotland and these patrols to prevent people travelling will also continue to ensure road safety.

“From the time of the very first restrictions in March, the vast majority of people have done the right thing and I am hugely grateful for that support and hugely grateful for that co-operation. We must continue to follow the rules and I expect the roads to be quieter than usual over the coming days.

“Taken together this will mean greater police presence and visibility and thus potentially greater engagement for citizens with police officers over the festive period as we continue to support the public health emergency.

“I want to underline that these duties will be carried out by dedicated officers and staff who, as always at this time of year, are working to keep people safe.

“I again pay tribute to officers and staff and their families for their commitment to public service. I would make a personal plea to the public to continue to support them.

“Our relationship of trust with the public is the foundation of policing in Scotland and I am hugely grateful that during this year of adversity, that bond has been further strengthened.

“Finally, we all know during the Christmas and New Year period some people can be particularly vulnerable, lonely and at risk of harm. Protection is a priority for the Police Service of Scotland. It lies at the heart of our values, it lies at the heart of our mission to keep people safe.

“If you, or anyone you know, needs help please contact your police service. We are here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We are here to help.

“Please take care of yourselves and take care of each other.”

Like this: Like Loading...