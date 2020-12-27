The Scottish Cup First Round took place on Boxing Day for the first time as 36 teams looked to book their place in Monday night’s second round draw.

It was a disappointing day for the lower league Edinburgh clubs, Spartans lost 5-0 at Stranraer, Civil Service Strollers lost 4-0 to Elgin City and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale lost 3-0 to Banks O’Dee.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

Edinburgh City however restored some pride to the capital with a 3-1 victory over Caledonian Braves.

Huntly’s home match against Cumbernauld Colts and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Bo’ness United didn’t survive the weather while Dundonald’s home tie against Queen’s Park will be live on BBC Scotland on Monday night.

Camelon v Brora Rangers was unfortunately abandoned at half-time due to worsening weather conditions.

For this season only there are no replays which meant the games that ended in a draw after 90 minutes went to extra-time and penalties if required.

This was Tranent Juniors debut season in the Scottish Cup and they are into the second round draw after a convincing 4-1 win over East Stirlingshire.

Buckie Thistle and Linlithgow Rose both knocked out SPFL opposition in the first round. Buckie won 3-0 away at Albion Rovers and Linlithgow Rose came from 2-1 down to beat bottom of League 2 Brechin City 3-2. Scott Stevenson with the winner.

Stranraer were the biggest winners of the day beating Lowland League side, Spartans 5-0 at Stair Park. There were also comfortable wins for Stirling Albion away to Berwick Rangers, Stenhousemuir at home to Preston Athletic and Edinburgh City at home to Caledonian Braves.

Haddington Athletic and Jeanfield Swifts were both in the first round for the first time but 2-1 defeats for both sides meant it was the end of the road for them this season.

First Round Results

Albion Rovers 0 – 3 Buckie Thistle, Berwick Rangers 0 – 3 Stirling Albion, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic P – P Bo’ness United (rescheduled for Tuesday, 29 December 2020), Brechin City 2 – 3 Linlithgow Rose, Camelon A – A Brora Rangers (rescheduled for Wednesday, 30 December), Cowdenbeath 2 – 0 Wick Academy, Dundonald Bluebell MON Queen’s Park, Edinburgh City 3 – 1 Caledonian Braves, Elgin City 4 – 0 Civil Service Strollers, Gala Fairydean Rovers 1 – 2 Annan Athletic, Haddington Athletic 1 – 2 Formartine United, Huntly P – P Cumbernauld Colts (rescheduled for Wednesday, 30 December), Keith 4 – 2 Hill of Beath Hawthorn After Extra Time, Kelty Hearts 2 – 1 Jeanfield Swifts, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 0 – 3 Banks O’Dee, Nairn County 0 – 0 Broxburn Athletic, Nairn win 4-3 on penalties, Rothes 1 – 3 Fraserburgh, Stenhousemuir 4 – 1 Preston Athletic, Stranraer 5 – 0 Spartans, Tranent Juniors 4 – 1 East Stirlingshire,

Highlights & Second Round Draw – Fans can watch all the goals from today’s games on the Scottish Cup YouTube page from Sunday afternoon.

The draw for the Scottish Cup Second Round takes place on Monday evening at 7.15pm. Fans can watch this on the Scottish Cup YouTube channel and Facebook page.

