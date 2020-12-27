Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road crash which occurred on Christmas day in the Scottish Borders.

Around 10.50am a blue Ford Focus being driven on the A6105 between Chirnside and Duns collided with a cycle being ridden by a 30-year-old man.

Scottish Ambulance Service. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Mark Banner from the Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“We are asking anyone who was on the A6105 on Christmas Day morning and witnessed what happened, or who may have dash-cam footage to assist with the investigation, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0841 of Friday, 25 December, 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...