A police investigation is ongoing after numerous cars on six South Queensferry streets had their tyres slashed on Christmas Day.

The incidents took place between Friday night and Saturday morning in Echline View, Echline Avenue, Stoneyflatts, Stewart Terrace, Station Road and Lawson Crescent, leaving car owners furious.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have received reports about a number of car tyres being vandalised overnight between Friday, 25 December and Saturday, 26 December on Echline Avenue and surrounding streets in South Queensferry.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1178 of 26 December.”

