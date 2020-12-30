Lib Dem justice spokesman Liam McArthur insists that Police Scotland should do more to promote officers from minority backgrounds to senior positions after research by the party found that just 44 people who identified as either Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) worked in the top ranks of the Force.

Freedom of information requests revealed top tier positions including Sergeant, Inspector, Chief Inspector, Superintendent, Chief Superintendent, Assistant Chief Constable, Deputy Chief Constable and Chief Constable were filled by just one per cent of BAME officers.

Scotland’s 2011 census recorded that four per cent of the population identified as BAME.

Mr McArthur said: “People from BAME backgrounds are woefully underrepresented in Police Scotland, at every level.

“That’s a problem for a whole host of reasons, not least fairness and representation. It also creates a barrier between the police and the communities they work in.

“Sadly, the recent Independent Review of Police Complaints showed that racism within these ranks is not yet a thing of the past.

“Dame Angiolini found evidence of a canteen culture stuck in the same rut recorded by the Macpherson report 20 years ago.

“She said accounts from officers and staff left her feeling ‘extraordinarily depressed.

“The Black Lives Matter movement forced us all to face uncomfortable truths about society and its attitudes. The purpose is to find a better way forward, and every institution has a responsibility to help make that happen.

“Increasing diversity now would strengthen the police’s ability to engage with communities, and would pave the way for a new generation of talented individuals for the future.

“Police Scotland needs to look closely at these numbers and consider why the top tier of policing isn’t nearly as diverse as the public it serves.”

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “We are committed to relentlessly improving how we reflect, represent and engage with our communities, and recognise the need to increase recruitment from under-represented groups across all ranks and grades in Police Scotland.

“A dedicated team to increase the diversity of candidates applying to Police Scotland, including from BME backgrounds, was established in 2017.

“Racism and discrimination of any kind is deplorable and unacceptable. It has no place in society, and no place in policing.

“It is therefore crucial that the culture of Police Scotland is welcoming and inclusive to all and that we support all our people to thrive and flourish in what is an extremely demanding job.”

