Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding ‘suspicious tennis balls or dog poisoning’ to contact them.

Officers have been made aware of social media posts regarding poisoned tennis balls being left around the Harlaw Reservoir area resulting in dogs becoming seriously ill.

Lexi

“Extensive enquiries have been conducted with Park Rangers, the City of Edinburgh Council and local veterinary practices, but so far officers haven’t identified any reported incidents of poisoning.

Acting Police Sergeant Christine Robertson from Oxgangs Police Station said: “While we have not received any formal reports regarding suspicious tennis balls or dog poisoning, if anyone has any information regarding this or believes their dog has been affected, please call 101 quoting incident number 1012 of 29/12/20.”

Like this: Like Loading...