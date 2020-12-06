“LET’S ALL PULL TOGETHER TO RECOVER”

Experienced Restaurant Manager launches Hospitality Consultancy which could help a business in the capital for free for up to a year.

With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting staff at every level of the hospitality sector, an experienced Restaurant Manager has announced that he is willing to advise a hospitality business for free, for up to a year, as it get backs on its feet.

Nikos Matsikas, who is currently General Manager at Brasserie Ecosse in Dundee, has set up his own hospitality consultancy, and is hoping to work with a range of different businesses in the sector, from restaurants, hotels and bistros, to pubs and cafes.

Originally from Chicago and of Greek heritage, Nikos has worked in senior level hospitality all over the world, at both 2 Rosettes and 3 Michelin Star level. His time in the States saw him look after the likes of Barack Obama, Johnny Depp, and Jennifer Aniston.

In Chicago he worked in a 3 Michelin star restaurant, while in Greece, he spearheaded Luxury 5 star Resort Multi food & beverage outlet operations for leading Hotels of the World. He also spent time in a 1 star Michelin restaurant. Moving to Scotland, he occupied senior food & beverage management roles at Gleneagles and Malmaison.

Nikos set up a Training Academy within Brasserie Ecosse which continues to train several local Dundonian youngsters to a five star standard front of house.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work in some amazing establishments in my career so far,” said Nikos. “The hospitality sector can open so many doors and lead to a very rewarding career in beautiful locations.”

“I’m really enjoying my time in Scotland at Brasserie Ecosse, and want to give something back to my industry. I’d like to think that my knowledge and experience could be useful to hospitality businesses of all sizes as we recover from this terrible pandemic which has brought our industry to its knees.”

“Many hospitality businesses will sadly have closed, but for those that remain open, my concern is that there will be a skills shortage across all levels, particularly in management,” added Nikos.

“Experienced management level is essential to not only steer the business to profit, but to bring on youngsters and ensure they get the proper training,” he said.

Nikos said he hoped that new restaurants and cafes would still have the confidence to launch next year, but that he was aware they may not be able to afford to employ the most experienced staff.

“It’s a fledgling business like this that could potentially get the very most out of using my consultancy services free of charge,” he said. “As I still work at Brasserie Ecosse and remain committed to them, I would be looking to help a business outwith Dundee, so perhaps one in Edinburgh or Glasgow.”

“I’m viewing it all as a positive opportunity and want to build towards a sustained recovery in 2021/22.”

Nikos is pictured below with his head chef at Brasserie Ecosse, Scott Cameron.

Like this: Like Loading...