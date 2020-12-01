Loganair today announced a twice weekly service between Edinburgh and Jersey in its 2021 summer schedule.

Tickets are on sale from today for the route, which starts on 22 May 2021 and which will operate on Saturdays and Sundays until 26 September.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are excited by the potential of this new route, and believe it will prove very popular next summer.

“The service will ensure customers from Scotland’s central belt have access to one of the most beautiful and popular holiday destinations in the British Isles, as well as allowing Jersey-based customers to directly access the planned dates of next year’s Edinburgh Festival in August. It will also provide a one-stop link in both directions between the Highlands and Islands and Jersey, via Scotland’s capital.

“This addition to next summer’s schedule shows Loganair’s continued commitment to providing domestic connectivity for both leisure and business customers, despite the current damage being caused to the industry by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Amanda Burns, CEO at Visit Jersey, said: “The launch of this route from Edinburgh to Jersey is exciting news and further reinforces the demand for travel to Jersey in 2021. This is a real boost for our industry and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors from Edinburgh and across the central belt to Jersey next summer to experience the variety on offer, from beautiful beaches to historical heritage and family fun. It is heartening to see that even during these challenging times, our relationship with Loganair goes from strength to strength, with this route joining further regional options, allowing travellers a greater choice for connectivity to our island.”

Matt Thomas, CEO for Ports of Jersey, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of a direct service to Edinburgh, further strengthening our relationship with Scotland’s airline. The service will enable visitors to enjoy the delights of Jersey whilst allowing islanders to easily connect with friends and family. Loganair continues to show its commitment to Jersey and we look forward to working alongside them to develop even more connectivity in the future”.

Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey’s Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said: “This is good news for Jersey’s aviation links, especially in light of the challenging year we’ve had. I am heartened by the continued optimism shown towards Jersey by our airline partners, clearly demonstrated by the ever-increasing network of air routes we can look forward to in summer 2021.”

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said:“Reconnecting with people and places are two of the things many of us will already be looking forward and that is what we do Edinburgh Airport, so we are glad to offer that opportunity to people when they feel safe to travel.

“We know Loganair share the same excitement for reconnecting Scotland with other parts of the UK and this new route to Jersey provides a direct route to a stunning location for that well-earned holiday, a chance to visit family again or an opportunity to make business links. We know there’s potential in this route and we look forward to seeing people back at Edinburgh Airport, heading off to new and well visited destinations.”

The route will be operated using a 70-seater ATR72 turboprop with fares range from £74.99 one-way.

Like this: Like Loading...