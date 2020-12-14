Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross anticipates being active in the January transfer window despite being ‘fairly content’ with the players he has at his disposal.

Much will depend on fringe players leaving the club and Ross admits there are one or two areas of the team that could benefit from additional depth in the squad.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Hamilton. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 02/10/2020. Hibs play host to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs have started the season well with a top-six place almost guaranteed but Ross is keen to keep the squad fresh.

In the summer he brought in Kevin Nisbet from Dunfermline (pictured) who has been an immediate success but the other signings Drey Wright from St Johnstone, Alex Gogic from Hamilton, Kyle Magennis from St Mirren and Jamie Murphy on-loan from Rangers have all seen their tenure hampered by injuries.

One bonus however was Stephen McGinn who provides cover in midfield and scored his first goal for the club in their impressive 3-0 win over Motherwell.

When asked about potential moves in the January transfer window he responded: “I think we will be active to some extent but with the form we have had this season I am fairly content with the group that we have.

“There are probably one or two areas that we could do with a little bit more depth.

“We’ve had fairly in depth conversations and to have a much of a plan in place to move that forward. It will depend a little bit on what moves out as well but I wouldn’t anticipate us being overly busy but equally I expect to do something that will keep the squad fresh and hopefully keep us in the best possible place for the rest of the season.”

