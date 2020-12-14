In a gesture of generosity, and born from a love of reading, Scotland Street Press have given £1,000 of books to Edinburgh Children’s Libraries.

The brand new books will be distributed to the ten libraries which have opened in Edinburgh since the easing of pandemic restrictions. The boxes will be sent to the libraries at Central Library, Craigmillar, Drumbrae, Fountainbridge, Gilmerton, Kirkliston, McDonald Road, Newington, Stockbridge and Wester Hailes and any child visiting these libraries from today onwards will be able to choose one of the four titles.

If you work with any organisation which helps vulnerable families then you are encouraged to get in touch with the local independent publisher to get books for distribution.

Jean Findlay, Head of Publishing at Scotland Street Press said: “I hope we can co-ordinate all this from our far flung bases in our now virtual world. But it would be great to get some real physical books into some real children’s hands this Christmas.”

Cllr Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council said: "What a fabulous festive gesture from Scotland Street Press – encouraging children to read and more importantly to enjoy, books from a young age is really important. This is an early Christmas present for many young people in the city who may not get a book this year but will now have the opportunity to pick up one of these great children's reads for free from our wonderful libraries."







Scotland Street Press is an Edinburgh independent publisher, publishing only five books a year and dedicated to diversity and showcasing new and under-represented voices in Scotland. Despite a challenging year in 2020, the Press has decided to brighten up a Covid Christmas by donating four titles to children who love books.

Ann Scott Moncrieff’s Auntie Robbo tells the story of a 11-year-old boy who runs away with his great auntie on an adventure all over the north of Scotland and Aboard the Bulger is another runaway story about five children who escape from a Children’s Home, steal a boat and sail around the Outer Hebrides.

Ghosts, Faeries and Witches are brought to life in 54 original illustrations and a chilling story told entirely in verse in Murray Lachlan Young’s The Mystery of the Raddlesham Mumps.

And Black Snow Falling transports readers back to 1592 to tell the story of a young girl, a secret love and an old book of heresy belonging to her long-absent father.

If you are plan on visiting any of Edinburgh’s libraries you must book ahead.

Full details here

