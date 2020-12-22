Following the Scottish Government’s announcement of additional restrictions from Boxing Day Hibs have updated supporters on opening hours over the coming weeks.

The Hibernian Clubstore at Easter Road Stadium will be open between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 December, with the pop-up shop at the Gyle Shopping Centre open 9am-7pm on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23, as well as 9am-5pm on Thursday 24 December.

Hibernian Football Club. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Both will close at 5pm on Christmas Eve, and will thereafter remain closed until Tier Four restrictions are lifted, provisionally marked as Monday 18 January.

During this period the Clubstore will still be able to accept online orders for delivery or click and collect. Orders can be collected from the store between 12pm-5pm on:

Wednesday 30 December.

Monday 4 and 11 January.

Friday 8 and 15 January.

Note Click and Collect will only be available from the Clubstore at Easter Road Stadium.

Staff will be unable to offer in-person exchanges and refunds during the Tier Four restrictions. Instead, the Christmas exchange and returns period has been extended until Thursday 7 February, facilitating the use of this service once reopened.

Whilst there may be small delays in dispatches from the store – pertaining to these limited hours – fans can be rest assured that precautions are being taken to ensure staff are working in a safe environment; while merchandise can still be purchased during an exciting period for the club in the run-up to the Betfred Cup semi-final on Saturday 23 January.

The Clubstore wish to express their thanks to supporters for their patience in what is a very fluid situation. To keep abreast of updates be sure to keep an eye on their social media channels.

The Ticket Office will be open on Tuesday 21 December between 10am and 1pm. Thereafter the Ticket Office will be closed to in-person transactions until further notice and the club will update supporters in-line with Scottish Government advice.

All enquiries during this period should be directed to tickets@hibernianfc.co.uk, or, from Monday 4 January, via one of the temporary dedicated phone numbers on 07783 626 290 or 07783 626 141. Operating hours during this time will be 10am-1pm.

Ticket Office staff will be in contact with those who purchase bottles of Hibernian Wine to arrange collection.

