The owner of a city centre hostel is opening their doors for free for the city’s homeless people over the festive period.

Harry Tant, who owns Bobby’s Bunkhouse on Merchant Street came up with the idea after his daughter, Chantelle, saw lots of people sleeping rough while she was doing her Christmas shopping.

Bobby’s Bunkhouse has 40 beds although they may have to reduce capacity to make sure social distancing is possible.

Chantelle Tant, explained: “My dad came up with the idea and I just thought it was a great plan.

“I have been doing a bit of Christmas shopping lately and have seen so many people on the streets in Leith, along Princes Street and in other parts of the city.

“Sleeping rough in this weather is brutal, and we just want to do what we can to help while we have the beds available.”We want to help some of these people get a warm shower and a comfy bed.

“We have enough starter packs for the first 20 people – these have the basic essentials like a toothbrush and soap – and with some money raised from the JustGiving page, we can provide food and hopefully give them a really comfortable stay, even if it’s just for a bit. Staff at the hostel are also raising money through a Just Giving page to provide hot meals each day and essential toiletries.

To donate to Bobby’s Bunkhouse you can do so by visiting its JustGiving page

Photo Live Edinburgh News

