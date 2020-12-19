Cameron Cunningham cast a line and hooked the Christmas hamper prize in the popular annual event hosted by Bass Rock Shore Angling League.



The fisherman from Port Seton beat a quality field to take the prize with a fish of 1lb 2oz on a difficult night for anglers.



Second was Jack Cameron with a fish weighing only eight ounces, underlining how tough conditions were for the field in the match fished on the Dunbar Harbour sea wall.



The win means that Cunningham moves into joint third position in the winter league table with 18 points alongside Dale McCallum also from Port Seton and Dunbar-based Alan Brown.



Second is Stuart Fairbairn from Haddington with 26 points while the clear leader remains Port Seton-based fisherman Barry McEwan with 38 points.



There are five matches left in the series with the next one scheduled for January when member hope conditions are more favourable.



Meanwhile, Aquamarine Charters of Eyemouth continue to sail and outings are planned for December 26, 27, 28 and 31 from 8am to 4pm.



Cod, some sizeable, have been landed including one of over 8lbs by Paul Christie (pictured). Spaces, we hear, are available on sailings.

