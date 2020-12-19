The eastbound carriageway of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass will be closed from Straiton to Sherrifhall from 20:30 until 06:00 on the night of Sunday 20 December.

This is to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland install traffic counters following resurfacing works competed during November.

During this closure a clearly signed diversion route will be in place, with eastbound traffic diverted via Straiton Junction, onto Lang Loan, turning right onto Lasswade Road, left onto Gilmerton Station Road, then right onto the A772 continuing to turn right onto the A7 where traffic can re-join the A720 at Sheriffhall Roundabout.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans and share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this project.

“Due to the high volume of traffic using this section of the A720, we have no option but to close the road eastbound to ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public, however we’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...