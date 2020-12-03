All are welcome to attend the meeting of Colinton Community Council on 8 December 2020 at 7pm, but there are some rules about attendance:

Email secretary@colintoncc.org.uk before 5:00pm on Friday 4 December 2020 to have your name added to the attendance list.

At least one day in advance, those listed will receive a non-transferrable code by email advising how to join the meeting online.

Only those on the list will be permitted to join the meeting. The Chair as “owner” of the meeting has control over attendance and who can be heard, and will give some initial guidance on participation.

The agenda for the meeting and minutes from the previous full meeting of 10th November 2020 meeting can be downloaded from the website at www.colintoncc.org.uk/minutes

The Police will not automatically provide monthly reports in future. When available they will be published in the Community Safety section of the community council website.

Other papers and reports may be posted on the website nearer the time or presented verbally at the meeting.

The Agenda will include:

1. COMMUNITY COUNCIL MANAGEMENT

Minute Secretary

Meetings

Potential New Member 2. ONGOING ISSUES

Police reports

Spaces for People – Traffic management

Spylaw Park – The Shed

Bike Safety

Tiphereth Waste Collection 3. REPORTS/ISSUES

Community Council members

Ward Councillors

MSPs 4. OTHER MATTERS AND CORRESPONDENCE 5. QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC

