At the daily media briefing earlier today, Health Secretary Jeane Freema, confirmed that car parking will continue to be free for staff, visitors and patients at three hospitals in Scotland including the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh until the end of March 2021.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottish Government began paying the car park providers enabling them to lift charges at the three Scottish PFI hospitals. The initial three month suspension was announced by Ms Freeman in March 2020. It was then extended until January 2021 and now there is an agreement in place until March 2021.



Ms Freeman said: “I am glad that we are able to continue providing this support to our hardworking NHS staff and to patients and their visitors. I know from the letters I receive that free car parking is particularly appreciated by staff who are working day and night to care for their patients during this pandemic.



“It is down to their extraordinary efforts that the NHS remains open. The staff of the NHS should not experience any unnecessary difficulties whilst they continue to go above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The Scottish Government is continuing to work on a long term solution to the issue of car parking changes.”

Miles Briggs MSP said: “Staff and patients at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary will be pleased that free parking at the hospital has been extended, but disappointed that no long term solution has been reached.

“SNP Ministers seem to be just kicking the can along the road when we desperately need to see the leadership to deliver a long-term solution.

“NHS Lothian staff go above and beyond every day to care for patients and the least they deserve is not having to pay for expensive parking to get to work.”

Those parking at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and Ninewells Hospital in Dundee will continue to be able to access the car parks free of charge until the end of March 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...