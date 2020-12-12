Bedknobs and Broomsticks – The Musical will come to the Festival Theatre Edinburgh from 19 – 23 January 2022.

Yes, January 2022 already! That is when our friends at Capital Theatres will be hosting a world stage premier of Disney’s classic movie Bedknobs And Broomsticks reimagined as a stunning new musical directed by award-winning theatre-makers, Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.

Enter a world of magic and fantasy with Disney’s classic movie Bedknobs and Broomsticks. With the original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), including Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing, The Beautiful Briny and new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and a book by Brian Hill, Bedknobs and Broomsticks will be brought to life by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.

When the three orphaned Rawlins children are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price, they have no idea what adventures lie ahead.

Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all. Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.

