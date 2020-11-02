If you are getting tired of the same selection every time you look at your TV, then here is something to look forward to.

The Crown season four with all ten episodes will be released on 15 November 2020 on Netflix.

Picture shows: Filming Location: Ardverikie Estate, Kinloch Laggan Newtonmore Inverness-shire. BEHIND THE SCENES Courtesy of Netflix

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

This season will cover the period from 1979 until about 1990, and as well as The Royal Wedding there were shots fired during the Trooping of the Colour and an intruder found his way into the Queen’s bedroom. So there should be lots to keep your attention.

As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown‘s fourth season also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Georgie Glen as Lady Fermoy, Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew, Angus Imrie as Prince Edward, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

Some of this season was shot in Scotland as you can see from the photos.

The Crown S4. Picture shows: Prince Charles (JOSH O CONNOR) BEHIND THE SCENES Courtesy of Netflix

