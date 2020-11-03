Following last week’s Scottish Government update on their new COVID-19 Strategic Framework, The SFA have been in dialogue with both the Scottish Government and sportscotland to obtain clarification as to how the new system affects grassroots football in Scotland and are now able to provide updated guidance, which includes the following key points:

New travel exemptions for children’s and youth football, allowing under-18s to travel freely for exercise in areas within Levels 0-3.

Teams should continue to compete in their local area at all levels and at all ages.

Teams must not travel in or out of areas in levels 3 or 4.

Adult football, unfortunately, is still not permitted within level 3 or 4 areas, out with the existing professional exemptions – although non-contact training is allowed.

The Scottish FA will continue to work with the Scottish Government and sportscotland on the impact of restrictions on the game, as well as ensuring all affiliated national associations, leagues and clubs have the relevant guidance.

The organisations appreciate the patience and support of everyone within the Scottish grassroots football family, and ask everyone to continue to adhere to the guidance.

