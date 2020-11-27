Scotland will be in pot three when the draw for the 2022 World Cup takes place on 7 December at 17:00 GMT at Fifa headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Because of Qatar’s intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from 21 November to 18 December 2022, making it the first not to be held in May, June, or July and it is set to be played in a reduced timeframe of 28 days.

Hampden Park

Thirty-two teams will compete in eight venues in five host cities to succeed reigning champions France.

The draw will be a virtual event with no representatives of member nations present but viewers will be able to watch the draw live on the BBC Sport website and app.

One country from each pot will be drawn into a group, meaning there will be five groups of six nations and five groups of five nations.

The four countries through to the 2021 Nations League finals in October, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain will be in the smaller five-team groups.

The 10 group runners-up will go through to the play-offs, along with the two best Nations League group winners who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

The 12 play-off teams will be drawn into three separate play-off paths, each of which will comprise semi-finals and final, with the three winners heading to Qatar.

Europe will send 13 countries to Qatar.

England are in pot one with Wales in pot two and Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland all in pot three.

Full pot seedings (55 nations in total):

Pot 1: Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands.

Pot 2: Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia, Romania.

Pot 3: Russia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Greece, Finland.

Pot 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia, Luxembourg.

Pot 5: Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Lithuania, Latvia, Andorra.

Pot 6: Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar, San Marino.

