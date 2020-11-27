Police are appealing for information after a cat was allegedly shot with an air weapon in Walkerburn.

The 12-year-old pet was found by its owners on Peebles Road, suffering from life-changing injuries.

The incident is believed to have happened between 9pm on Wednesday, 25 November and 6.30am on Thursday, 26 November.

Constable Scott McIntosh, from Peebles Police Station, said: “This was a sickening act, which has left the cat in a serious condition.

Our thoughts are with its family at this time and we are carrying out enquiries into the matter.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting incident number 1133 of 26 November 2020. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Like this: Like Loading...