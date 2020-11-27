Saturday’s Betfred Cup encounter between Hibs and Dundee will be available for supporters of both clubs to watch on a Pay Per View basis.

With a different set of regulations around Betfred Cup ties, Hibs have come to an agreement with Dundee over a package priced at £12.99 and you can sign up here.

Photo: SPFL

As it’s not a Premiership home game, the club won’t have their usual studio production, so Hibs’ supporters shouldn’t look to log in via HibsPass.

Commentary duo Dave Armstrong and familiar face Tam McManus will be on hand to guide fans through the action.

Fans with any questions relating to the technical side of Hibs TV, should read of the FAQs and – failing that – can email Hibs’ technical partners Stream Digital directly via hibstv@streamdigital.tv.

International Hibs TV subscribers will get the game, as normal.

The club are conscious there’s been some discussion about whether these games could and should be part of Hibs’ season ticket offering to supporters.

For context, the league’s broadcast partners – Sky Sports – have allowed clubs to show matches to season ticket holders up to the number sold in season 2019-20. In Hibs’ case that’s around 13,000.

The club are also able to offer a Pay Per View option for games that aren’t being screened on Sky Sports.

The money generated from PPV offerings stays with the home side, just as ticket income would from supporters through the turnstiles in the league.

In terms of the Betfred Cup, it’s a slightly different state of affairs.

There is no agreement with the broadcaster – Premier Sports – to allow matches to be shown free of charge to season ticket holders.

Hibs can offer PPV, as long as the game hasn’t been selected for TV coverage and a fee can be agreed between the two clubs, as all revenues are shared.

For season ticket holders to get the games as part of their existing package, the away club would have to agree to wave a considerable percentage of their share.

Greg McEwan, Hibernian’s Head of Marketing & Brand Partnerships, said: “The agreement the clubs have with the SPFL and Sky Sports for league matches differs to those in place for the cup competitions.

“For cup matches, if our tie is not selected for TV, we are able to enter into discussions with our opponents on whether the match is offered as PPV and at what price.

“We have, therefore, been in discussions with Dundee and our tie is available on PPV at £12.99. We will then share the revenue with Dundee, as we would have to if we were allowed supporters in stadiums.

“We would have been delighted to offer the match for free to our season ticket holders as part of HibsPass and have PPV as an additional outlet but, unfortunately, that isn’t an option that is open to the club.

“Our supporters have been fantastic this season and we have had great numbers watching our new matchday show for league games.

“We will continue to develop the product through the season as we aim to improve all areas of the club.”

Click here to book your PPV pass for the visit of Dundee.

